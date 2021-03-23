Richard Stallman, the founder and former president of the Free Software Foundation (FSF), has announced he is returning to the foundation as a board member.

Stallman founded the FSF in 1985 and was the acting president until about 18 months ago when he resigned over comments he made regarding Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged victims.

At the time, Stallman said he was resigning over “a series of misunderstandings and mischaracterizations.”

The announcement was made in a talk at LibrePlanet this week. “I’m now on Free Software Foundation’s board of directors once again,” he said. “Some of you will be happy at this, and some might be disappointed, but who knows. In any case, that is how it is. And I am not planning to resign a second time.”

The FSF has not provided a comment about Stallman’s return or the role he will play in the foundation at the time of this writing.