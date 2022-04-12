Observability company Rookout has announced the release of a new debugging experience for serverless applications.

According to the company, even experienced developers have difficulty debugging ephemeral serverless applications. It believes that this new solution will help developers overcome this pain point.

“Traditional APM tools can highlight and alert on problematic areas within serverless applications – but they can’t drill in and extract debugging data,” said Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout. “With a few clicks, Rookout users can now set non-breaking breakpoints and visualize the functions being invoked to understand the variables that may be contributing to customer-facing issues.”

The new debugger includes a visual interface that displays a timeline of invoked functions. Developers can use this to further zero in on functions and debug problem areas.

This new experience allows DevOps teams to respond to alerts within their monitoring or observability solution and then use the Rookout UI to drill down into the problem.

“Rookout accelerates developer velocity by reducing the time for bug resolution,” said Arnal Dayaratna, research vice president of software development at IDC. “Rookout enhances the operational agility of developers because they can collect data about applications on demand, from any environment, with a few clicks.”

More information about the new debugging experience is available here.