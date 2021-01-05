The makers of Nim, a concise and fast programming language that compiles to C, C++, and JavaScript took a look back at their achievements in 2020: two new memory management strategies (ARC and ORC), and the first Nim conference.

Nim 1.4 was the latest release of the language in October, which brought a new major version of the beta-grade package manager Nimble, v0.12.0. It also featured ORC management, Nim’s all-new cycle collector based on ARC, which has all of the advantages or ARC except for determinism, according to the Nim developers in a blog post.

Nim also hit a major milestone by crossing 1500 available Nim packages, and the number of submitted packages this year saw a 35% growth over previous years.

Postman API Hack announced

Postman’s new hackathon is beginning on Monday, Jan. 25th and offering $100,000 in cash prizes. The winner will be announced at Postman Galaxy which takes places between February 2nd to 4th.

“Our goal with the Postman API Hack is to highlight the amazing things that become possible by harnessing the power of APIs, and to showcase developers’ work to our community of more than 13 million users and 500,000 organizations. We’re excited to see what participants will come up with, and how they will have an impact on the world,” said Abhinav Asthana, the co-founder and CEO of Postman.

Additional details on the hackathon are available here.

TIBCO acquires Information Builders (ibi)

The acquisition will add ibi’s data management and analytics capabilities to the advanced TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform.

Ibi has data quality, preparation, and integration products that are now being added to the TIBCO Any Data Hub and TIBCO Responsive Application Mesh.

“This represents a significant opportunity for TIBCO and ibi as customers strive to become data-first enterprises. There is tremendous potential for any platform that can integrate and manage data to create intelligent workflows for employees, partners, and customers,” said Howard Dresner, the chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.