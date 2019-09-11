Amazon announced its new quantum ledger database, a fully managed service that provides a cryptographically verifiable ledger for applications that need a centralized, trusted authority to provide a verifiable record of transactions.

Amazon QLDB uses an immutable transactional log, known as a journal, which tracks each and every application data change and maintains a complete and verifiable history of changes over time. All transactions must comply with atomicity, consistency, isolation, and durability (ACID) to be logged in the journal, and cannot be deleted or modified, according to Amazon in a post.

“We are excited to see customers streamline their operations and enhance their customer and partner experiences by using Amazon QLDB to do things like keep track of credit and debit transactions across customer bank accounts and reconcile data between supply chain systems to track the complete manufacturing history of a product,” said Shawn Bice, VP of databases for Amazon Web Services.

InfluxData announces serverless time services platform as a service

InfluxDB announced the launch of InfluxDB Cloud 2.0, a serverless times series platform that collects, stores, queries, processes and visualizes raw, high-precision, time-stamped data.

It supports a wide range of customer applications such as SLA-related monitoring of metrics for e-commerce sites, real-time monitoring of wind turbines and click-stream analysis of users to help improve the customer experience.

“InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 provides a cost-disruptive, highly customizable time series platform that allows developers and operators the flexibility they need to scale their applications while keeping our brand promise of ‘time to awesome,’” said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. “Just point your collection agent at Influx and start working with your data.”

ArcBlock joins the Erlang Ecosystem Foundation

Blockchain platform ArcBlock announced that it became a founding sponsor of the Erlang Ecosystem Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering Erlang, Elixir, LFE, and other technologies based on the BEAM.

ArcBlock built its blockchain platform to provide features such as OTP and Smart Contracts on BEAM, and to be highly-accessible for building, running and using decentralized applications and custom blockchains in the cloud.

“By sponsoring the foundation, we are expanding our support and belief that building our blockchain platform using Erlang and the supporting ecosystem including BEAM is a perfect match,” said Tyr Chen, VP of engineering at ArcBlock.

Security Compare redesigned SD Elements for continuous compliance

Software security company Security Compass announced that it redesigned the policy-to-execution platform, SD Elements to support a state of continuous compliance.

According to the company, SD Elements version 5.0 is intended for Agile development teams to manage the security of their both the software itself, as well as the deployment and configuration requirements of the server and operating system. In addition, the release integrates with issue tracking tools such as JIRA and Microsoft Azure DevOps along with CI tools such as Jenkins.