Apple announced new changes to the App Store that will resolve a class-action lawsuit from US developers.

The agreement clarifies that developers can share purchase options with users outside of their iOS app; expands the price points developers can offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps; and establishes a new fund to assist qualifying US developers.

Apple and the developers agreed to maintain the program in its current structure for at least the next three years. Businesses earning less than $1 million annually will continue to benefit from the reduced commission, while larger developers pay the App Store’s standard commission on app purchases and in-app payments.

Additional details are available here.

Qt Creator 5.0 released

Qt Creator 5.0 comes with experimental support for Clangd as the backend for the C/C++ code model.

This feature is optional and turned off by default, replacing the libclang based code model, and builds on support for the Language Server Protocol.

Another experimental feature that is shipped with 5.0 is some support for building and running applications in Docker containers.

The full list of new features in this release is available here.

Phoenix Framework 1.6.0 first release candidate

The first release candidate of Phoenix 1.6.0 brings major additions such as quality of life improvements, bug fixes, and a couple deprecations.

Phoenix 1.6 ships with a new ‘phx.gen.auth command’ for a complete authentication solution bootstrapped into your application.

Also, Phoenix LiveView 0.16 was just released with a new HTML engine (HEEx, ~H) for HTML-aware template compilation which users will see utilized in all phoenix generated HTML files going forward.

Additional details are available here.