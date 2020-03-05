Applitools announced the general availability of Ultrafast Grid, a cloud platform that enables fast concurrent rendering of apps on different browsers and devices, with the reliability and stability of Visual AI.

“Applitools navigates the vicious triangle by providing AI-driven testing for any browser and any device, nearly eliminating the test overhead per release, said Torsten Volk, managing research director at EMA Research. ”This enables enterprises to release software more frequently without added cost or risk, allowing them to be a lot more responsive to market requirements. This ultra-responsiveness to customer requirements is what CI/CD is all about.”

The tool simplifies cross-browser testing by eliminating the need to tediously run functional and visual tests individually across all browsers and viewports, according to the company.

Matillion announces GA of its data loader solution

Matillion announced the general availability of Matillion Data Loader, which enables data analysts and business professionals to easily integrate and access the data they need to perform analytics, improve data availability, and fuel business growth.

“Throughout their data journey, companies not only need to quickly and easily move data into the cloud but also transform that data to extract its true business value,” said Matthew Scullion, CEO of Matillion.

Matillion Data Loader includes pre-built connectors for popular data sources, a no-code, wizard-based pipeline creator, incremental data loading, and an intuitive dashboard to monitor the pipeline.

Apache NetBeans 11.3

Apache NetBeans 11.3 is a full IDE for Java SE, Java EE, PHP, and JavaScript development with some Groovy language support.

It is the third release outside the Apache Incubator and the third release of the new quarterly release cycle.

Netlify raises $53 million for its web dev platform based on Git

Netlify raised $53 million in a series C funding round to fuel accelerate the development and adoption of its web development platform based on git workflows and the modern JAMstack web architecture it pioneered.

The company’s JAMstack architecture enables a wide variety of use cases including web applications, corporate marketing sites, e-commerce, media and publishing, open-source documentation, and more.

Cobalt.io launches significant enhancements to Pentest as a Service platform (PtaaS)

Cobalt.io released a new lineup of product enhancements that give modern Agile teams the ability to do fast and frequent pentests and to enhance its development and security operations.

“With the proliferation of apps and the widespread adoption of agile development, it’s imperative that software companies have the ability to pentest in a more fluid and on-demand manner,” said Jacob Hansen, CEO, Cobalt.io.

The new platform enhancements include Cobalt.io Credits, which standardizes costs, Pentest Wizard, vulnerability taxonomy, and JIRA bi-directional integration (available as of June 2020).