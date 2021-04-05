AsyncAPI is joining the Linux Foundation to make sure AsyncAPI stays neutral and is driven by those who are dedicated to the product.

The project aims to unify all of the API specifications and to enable developers to use its tooling together with their existing OpenAPI, GraphQL, and gRPC definitions. Another goal is to enable people to create their first API within minutes even without prior knowledge of AsyncAPI.

LG closes mobile phone business

LG announced that it is closing its mobile business unit to focus on areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and more.

The wind down of the mobile phone businesses is expected to be completed by July 31st and LG stated it will provide software updates for customers of existing mobile products for a period of time which will vary by region.

“Moving forward, LG will continue to leverage its mobile expertise and develop mobility-related technologies such as 6G to help further strengthen competitiveness in other business areas,” LG stated in a post.

Python 3.9.4 and 3.8.9 are now available

Python 3.9.4 and 3.8.9 were launched a month earlier than expected due to the many security fixes that they contain.

The new versions resolved the high-severity CVE-2021-3449 and CVE-2021-3450 issues and removed the getfile feature of the pydoc module which could be abused to read arbitrary files on the disk. Also, tplib no longer trusts the IP address value returned from the server in response to the PASV command by default and audit hooks for gc.get_objects(), gc.get_referrers() and gc.get_referents().

The last full regular maintenance release of Python 3.8 is scheduled for May 3rd, after which it will shift to source releases only for security bug fixes only.



JXL now available on Atlassian Marketplace

JXL is a spreadsheet app that enables users to manage work in one place. It will offer highly customizable sheet views inside of Jira without the need to export data. “Project and product managers, Jira administrators, engineers, designers, IT professionals, support staff, and all kinds of knowledge workers use JXL to create tailored views for their jobs. They enjoy the freedom to arrange every last detail of a sheet to fit their team’s or individual way of working. By updating and assigning tasks all in-line in one place, they save time, work smarter together, and supercharge their workflow,” the company wrote in its announcement.

Apache weekly update

Last week saw the release of Apache Druid 0.20.2, which includes a fix for a vulnerability that allowed users to read data from other database systems using JDBC.

Other releases this week included Tika 1.26, which solves an issue that had an infinite loop in the MP3 parser, as well as Apache ZooKeeper 3.7.0, Geode 1.13.2, Camel 3.9.0, Apache MXNet (Incubating) 1.8.0, Python 0.6.0, NodeJS 0.2.0 and Wicket 9.3.0.

