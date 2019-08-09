AWS Lake Formation is now generally availability. This is Amazon’s fully managed service for building, securing and managing data likes.

“AWS Lake Formation simplifies and automates many of the complex manual steps usually required to create a data lake, including collecting, cleaning, and cataloging data, and securely making that data available for analytics. Customers can easily bring their data into a data lake from a variety of sources using pre-defined templates, automatically classify and prepare the data, and centrally define granular data access policies to govern access by the different groups within an organization, Amazon wrote in a statement.

Apple to test iOS and Mac security

Apple is reportedly willing to pay hackers up to $1 million if they can break into the company’s iPhone operating system iOS. According to Forbes, Apple confirmed the bounty as well as a Mac bug bounty to be released. The company will also be offering bug bounties for watchOS and Apple TV.

Additionally, Apple will reportedly provide participates with developer devices, Forbes revealed.

“Developer feedback is vital to making the Apple ecosystem even better.,” the company stated on its website.

Final Android Q beta released

The latest version of the Android operating system is one step closer to being released. The company announced the final beta update. The latest beta is available on Pixel devices and will be available to other devices in the next couple of weeks. The beta includes latest Android Q system images, the final API 29 SDK and updated build tools for Android Studio, the company explained.

‘Beta 6 includes all of the features, system behaviors, and developer APIs that you’ll find in the final platform, so it gives you everything you need to get your apps ready. For users, Beta 6 includes many new fixes and optimizations — take a look at the release notes for details,” Dave Burke, VP of engineering at Google, wrote in a post.

Symantec sells its security assets

Broadcom is acquiring Symantec’s enterprise security assets for $10.7 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

“Symantec has a long history of offering unparalleled cyber technology,” said Daniel H. Schulman, Chairman of the Symantec Board of Directors. “It is a testament to our market leadership and dedication to the mission of making the world a safer place, that Broadcom has chosen Symantec’s Enterprise Security assets to expand their reach into cyber security. By unlocking value from Enterprise Security, we are significantly advancing our ongoing transformation strategy and positioning our consumer cyber safety business, Norton LifeLock, for success.”