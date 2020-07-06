The new extension for Azure Functions lets a function seamlessly interact with Dapr for building cloud-native applications.

Azure Functions provides an event-driven programming model and Dapr provides a set of essential cloud-native building blocks.

“With this new extension, you can now bring both together for serverless and event-driven apps that can use the growing set of capabilities Dapr provides. Developers, teams, and organizations can use these tools to build functions that use a powerful set of capabilities with little code,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Codefresh’s $27 million round of funding

Codefresh said it plans to use the funding to invest in open source and expand on continuous delivery to allow customers to complete DevOps automation from code to cloud.

The company said it is also aiming to create enterprise-grade security with the new Codefresh Runner that helps organizations run Codefresh pipelines behind a firewall without having to manage a full on-premise solution.

Pega software hackathon winners

Pega announced the winners of the Pega Community Hackathon 2020 with the Best in Show award going to Angelo Mermiklis for his ‘V for Volunteer’ omni-channel application that connects employees with open volunteering opportunities in their organization.

The Runner Up Award went to the srcLogic team for ‘Pyra,’ a web-app that enables employees to suggest and vote on new ideas that could impact change in their organization.