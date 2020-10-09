CData has announced Tableau Connectors, Excel updates and new drivers

With the new Tableau Connectors, users can connect Tableau with real-time data from more than 200 popular SaaS applications, ERPs, CRMs, accounting tools and more.

CData’s 2020 Excel Add-In update has enhanced performance and speed for bulk data processing and delivers an improved UI with matching capabilities to simplify mass-data analysis.

“We have made it easier to navigate the Excel Add-In with enhancements to help you filter through mass volumes of data and quickly find exactly what you’re looking for,” CData wrote in a post.

Facebook Hacker Plus bug bounty program

As part of Hacker Plus, researchers will be eligible to receive additional bonuses on bounty awards, access to more soon-to-be-released products and features they can stress-test, and exclusive invites to the company’s annual events.

The higher the league a researcher is in, the more benefits they gain access to.

“Hacker Plus is designed to help build community among the researchers who participate in our bug bounty program, in addition to incentivizing quality reporting,” Facebook stated.

Additional details are available here.

Visual Studio Code 1.5 released

Visual Studio Code 1.5 includes a number of updates such as an accessible settings editor that allows users to interact with the settings list like any other list in VS Code, pinned tab improvements, Linux ARM builds, and an improved debugging experience.

VS Code previously accessed the macOS keychain from the window process itself, but now accesses it from the main process. As such, for macOS it prompts for approval like a new application is requesting access, because the process is a different one from before.

The new release also includes new JS debugger features, panel layout improvements, and Webview Views support.

Microsoft and Arm partner on end-to-end intelligent edge device toolchain

The partnership will deploy an integrated Azure-based toolchain targeting Arm-based silicon and delivering a unified and streamlined AI experience for developers.

Edge AI workloads will need specialized silicon to work and the adoption of AI will span multiple time-horizons realized in three progressive stages: Connected, Intelligent, and Autonomous, that are described in greater detail here.

Microsoft is working closely with the silicon ecosystem to launch an Azure-Ready Silicon program. This program is a forward-looking effort to inform future silicon requirements for the device certification program, ensuring device builders have diverse and differentiated silicon that easily runs on Azure and is readily available, according to the company.

Tasktop announces Flow Partner Program

The enhanced Flow Partner Program is designed to broaden the delivery of VSM solutions and drive business opportunities and increased profits for value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, and consultants.

“For customers, the net result of Tasktop’s pure-play value stream platform, coupled with the continuous improvement domain expertise of our partners, provides an unprecedented way to see, measure and improve the flow of value from their software products to the business, as they transform from project-based to product-based organizations,” said Timothy Beditz, the head of the new program.

Developed from Tasktop’s work with the largest and most impactful organizations that have mastered software at scale, this tailored program provides partners with all the training, tools and support needed to effectively harness the Flow Framework to help its customers accelerate business value delivery across their IT organizations.