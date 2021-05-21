The updated version of Creatio’s low-code platform for process automation and CRM includes a full cycle of process management, an accelerated time to market for new applications and more.

The platform’s updated low-code and developer tools enable users to build apps and processes faster with an improved UI and platform enhancements for external file data storage and other backend functions.

Improvements to the BPM engine streamline the full cycle of process management with faster integrations setups and the unified CRM solution enables companies to better align their sales, marketing and service departments.

Android privacy updates

The latest Android gives more transparency around the data being accessed by apps while providing simple controls to make informed choices.

With the new privacy dashboard, users can have a simple and clear timeline view of the last 24-hour access to location, microphone and camera and they can also share more context about an app’s data usage with a new permission intent API.

The updates also include two new controls that allow users to quickly and easily cut off apps’ access to the microphone and camera on the device, more control over location data, clipboard read notifications, nearby device permissions and more.

Additional details on all of the latest Android updates are available here.

The future of Internet Explorer

Microsoft announced that the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired on June 12, 2022, adding that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft Edge is now capable of handling compatibility with older, legacy websites and applications with a built in “IE mode” so that users can access Internet Explorer-based websites and applications from Microsoft Edge.

“With Microsoft Edge, we provide a path to the web’s future while still respecting the web’s past. Change was necessary, but we didn’t want to leave reliable, still-functioning websites and applications behind,” Sean Lyndersay, a partner group program manager of Microsoft Edge at Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

PDFTron announces new investment

PDFTron announced a new strategic growth investment from Thoma Bravo that is expected to drive increased innovation within PDFTron’s document processing market.

The investment is expected to drive increased innovation in PDFTron’s document processing technology platform and to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory in the document processing market.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of this month.