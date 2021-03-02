Deque Systems has announced the release of its new axe DevTools Pro solutions, designed to help users directly address web accessibility issues using human and machine learning.

According to the company, users can run automated and intelligent guided tests on their websites and applications to address 76 to 84% of the accessibility issues on a web page.

“Axe DevTools Pro was built to expand the impact developers can make, without disrupting existing processes,” said Dylan Barrell, the CTO of Deque Systems. “With superior automation and guided tests, even novices can now conduct robust accessibility testing and remediation.”

Windows Terminal Preview 1.7 release

Windows Terminal Preview 1.7 includes support for JSON fragment extensions, meaning that snippets of JSON can be downloaded as extensions that can modify a user’s settings.

Users can also set a new terminal window to launch in an already existing terminal instance through a new global setting called ‘windowingBehavior.’

Windows Terminal now supports read-only panes, which prevents input into a pane.

Additional details on all of the new features in Windows Terminal Preview 1.7 are available here.

Appery.io announces March 2021 release

Appery.io announced that it is upgrading to Ionic 5 support and enabling users to create Ionic 4 and Ionic 5 apps independently in its latest 2021 release.

According to the team, Ionic 5 apps run faster and are more reliable, and they follow the modern Material Design Guidelines and Human Interface Guidelines from Apple.

The company also said that it will continue to support Ionic 4 projects and backups until at least 2023.

More information is available here.

Android for Cars App Library in Jetpack

The Android for Cars App Library is now available in Jetpack as androidx.car.app 1.0.0-beta01.

Since Jetpack made the library open source, users will have more visibility into feature development and will have API consistency with other Jetpack libraries.

On September 1, 2021, the closed source Android for Cars App Library (com.google.android.libraries.car.app) will no longer be available and the Google Play Store will not accept submissions that use com.google.android.libraries.car.app, Eric Bahna, product manager at Android, wrote in a blog post.