Docker Desktop is now supported for all devices using the Apple Silicon.

Users can build and run images for both x86 and ARM architectures without having to set up a complex cross-compilation development environment.

Docker Hub also makes it easy to identify and share repositories that provide multi-platform images.

GitHub Actions with GitHub CLI

GitHub Actions are now available in a developer’s terminal with GitHub CLI, giving users insight into their workflow runs and files from the comfort of their local terminal with two new top-level commands, ‘gh run’ and ‘gh workflow.’

With the new ‘gh run list,’ users also receive an overview of all types of workflow runs whether they were triggered via a push, pull request, webhook or manual event.

‘Gh run watch’ also helps users stay on top of in-progress workflow runs, which can be used to either follow along as a workflow run executes or combine it with other tools that send alerts when a run is finished.

Harness announces new integrations

Harness announced new integrations with AWS GovCloud, Azure and GCP that provide DevOps and financial management teams with a CI/CD platform for multi-cloud deployments and enhanced cost visibility.

“As more enterprises look to do more with their software and reduce infrastructure costs, they’re turning to multi-cloud architectures to improve uptime, avoid vendor lock-in and gain price leverage,” said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder, Harness. “With these integrations, Harness is answering that call, providing an abstraction layer between cloud deployment complexity and developers, so every company can deliver next-generation software faster than ever.”

Harness gives customers access to all major public clouds directly and provides the same deployment and cost management experiences that users have come to expect from managing applications hosted on Kubernetes, according to the company in a post.

Windows Terminal Preview 1.8

With the new preview version, the settings UI now ships inside the Windows Terminal Stable build.

The settings UI also has a new font face dropdown option, new command line arguments and the base layer has been removed.

Developers now have the ability to name their terminal windows, which makes it easier to identify windows when using wt CLI arguments.

