The latest version of the Emacs text editor is now available. Key features of Emacs 26.2 include the ability to build modules outside of the Emacs tree source, compliance with Unicode 11, and that in Dired, the “Z” command compresses all of a directory’s files. Dired is a program for editing file system directories.

Apache Hadoop 3.0 now available on Azure HDInsight

Microsoft has announced the general availability of Apache Hadoop 3.0 on Azure HDInsight. Microsoft believes that this addition will provide customers with a production-ready service for data analytics capabilities capable of running Apache frameworks such as Apache, Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, and others.

“Apache Hadoop 3.0 represents over 5 years of major upgrades contributed by the open source community across key Apache frameworks such as Hive, Spark, and HBase. New features in Hadoop 3.0 provide significant improvements to performance, scalability, and availability, reducing total cost of ownership and accelerating time-to-value.”

Grooper 2.72 now available

The latest version of the Grooper data platform is now available. Grooper 2.72 includes integration with Microsoft SharePoint Online, OneDrive, and Azure Cognitive Services. It can also now rapidly process large machine-generated data sources.

“Grooper’s data orchestration abilities continue to differentiate it from other platforms,” said Dan Rotelli, CEO of BIS, creator of Grooper. “Combining advanced document data capture with electronic data integration gives organizations in many industries – technology, financial services, healthcare, government, oil and gas – the ability to leverage their data like never before.”

CryptoHound gets a major upgrade

CryptoHound has released the latest version of its blockchain analysis tool. The new version allows users to save dashboards and resume analysis at any time, click on token names to have widget fields filled in automatically, and a “local time” filter. It has also added an address book to make blockchain addresses more easily accessible.

Other features include four new widgets for analyzing ERC-20 tokens and a redesigned website.