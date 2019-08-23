Fauna announced the general availability of FaunaDB Managed Serverless. The new service is a managed cloud database offering that aims to make it easier to obtain a serverless experience in the cloud.

“Developers wanting a powerful data management component for cutting-edge app development can use FaunaDB, while companies wanting to avoid hands-on cloud configuration and maintenance can choose our managed serverless offering,” Fauna wrote in a post.

The new FaunaDB managed service supports AWS and Google Cloud Platform and the company is working to provide support for Azure soon.

Features include enterprise-grade support and SLAs, change data feed or stream, query log auditing, operational monitoring integration, and backup and restore capabilities.

IoT Plug and Play now available in preview

Microsoft announced that IoT Plug and Play is now available in preview. Developers can start using Azure IoT Central or Azure IoT Hub to build solutions that integrate with IoT devices enabled with IoT Plug and Play.

IoT Plug and Play, which was announced at Microsoft Build this year, aims to simplify device integration by enabling solution developers to connect and interact with IoT devices using device capability models defined with the Digital Twin definition language, Microsoft explained

“Azure IoT Central integration with IoT Plug and Play takes this one step further by allowing solution developers to integrate devices without writing any embedded code. IoT solution developers can choose devices from a large set of IoT Plug and Play certified devices to quickly build and customize their IoT solutions end-to-end,” the company wrote in a post. .

Oculus Insight for VR headsets

With the release of Oculus Quest and Rift S VR headsets, Facebook detailed the AI systems in Oculus Insight that leverage state-of-the-art computer vision (CV) systems and visual-inertial simultaneous localization and mapping, or SLAM.

Facebook explained that the algorithm stack enables a VR device to pinpoint its location, identify aspects of room geometry (such as floor location), and track the positions of the headset and controllers with respect to a 3D map that is generated and constantly updated by Insight, using three types of sensors built into Oculus’ hardware.

“Oculus Insight is the foundation for the new, wireless state of the art in AR and VR, providing Quest users with the untethered power- and compute-efficient precision to keep them within the playspace boundaries they have set while avoiding real-world obstacles,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.