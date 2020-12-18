GitHub has announced that Code Search will now only index repositories with recent activity. This means that only repositories that have had a commit or shown up in a search in the past year will be indexed. If not, the repository will be purged from the index.

According to GitHub, this will enable Code Search to surface only the most relevant content and keep queries fast.

Apache Airflow 2.0 now available

Version 2.0 introduces a new way of writing DAGs, which are a collection of tasks to run that are organized by their relationships and dependencies. They can now be written using the TaskFlow API, which enables dependencies to be handled more clearly.

There is also a fully supported REST API, Scheduler performance improvements, HA compatibility for the Scheduler, Task Groups, updated UI, Smart Sensors that can be used to reduce load, and a simplified KubernetesExecutor.

SonarSource launches high-precision SAST tooling

The new Static Application Security Testing (SAST) capabilities will enable developers to become more involved in the security of their code. Customers can now add security analysis alongside other SonarSource tools they’re familiar with, such as SonarQube and SonarCloud.

According to the company, it has been gradually adding SAST functionality to its portfolio for years, but this was accelerated in May when it acquired SAST company RIPS-TECH. Following the acquisition, SonarSource has been working to reengineer its ability to detect vulnerabilities.

“Our approach to Code Security is a true change of paradigm, taking the opposite approach from traditional players who address CISOs, risk and compliance needs, and feel the pain to bridge to development in order to fix issues. With the precision that we offer, developers can be the direct recipient of vulnerabilities issues. And when you know the level of integration of our products with development pipelines and its level of adoption, it is not difficult to imagine the kind of impact it will have on the security market,” said Olivier Gaudin, CEO of SonarSource.

Infragistics announces UI controls for Uno Platform

The new features include Grids, Charts, and Gauges, along with support for WinUI. The Uno Platform Data Grid is a grid that allows developers to display data with little coding. Grid features include inline editing, filtering, sorting, templates, row selection, row grouping, row pinning, and movable columns and more.

Uno Charts come in over 50 chart types, such as bar, column, line, and radial, and features include crosshairs, legends, markers, panning, and zooming.

Gauges are a way to visualize KPIs. Uno offers Linear Gauges and Radial Gauges.