The new Go 1.15 release includes substantial improvements to the Go linker, improved allocation for small objects at high core counts, X.509 CommonName deprecation, and more.

The key contributors to better linker performance are a newly redesigned object file format, and a revamping of internal phases to increase concurrency.

GOPROXY supports skipping proxies that return errors and the release also includes a new embedded tzdata package.

Additional details are available here.

Mozilla announces new path

Mozilla announced that it would need to shift priorities from its pre-COVID plans to be able to strengthen its ability to build and invest in products and services that will give people alternatives to conventional Big Tech.

The company also stated in a post that it had to reduce its workforce by 250 people. The new focus would be on economics and on community.

“I believe this vision of change will make a difference — that it can allow us to become a Mozilla that excites people and shapes the agenda of the internet,” Mozilla stated in a blog post.

Progress updates its Test Studio

The latest release of Progress Test Studio includes advanced web testing and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) features.

Users no longer have to switch between devices or manually adjust browser window sizes while testing different scenarios and form factors. The new release speeds up test suites by reducing the dependency on manual testing to cover all form factors.

Available only for Test Studio, the translators for Blazor open the element and expose the specific and custom properties for actions automation and verification, without additional coding.

Additional details are available here.

Jenkins X training course now available

The new training course helps SREs, software developers, software architects, and other DevOps professionals to use Jenkins X to create an automated software delivery pipeline.

By the end of the course, students will be able to build pipelines in Jenkins X, create and import existing projects into Jenkins X and promote applications through various built-in environments.

The $299 course fee provides unlimited access to the course for one year to all content and labs. Additional details are available here.