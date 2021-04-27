Gremlin has added Automatic Service Discovery to its chaos engineering platform in an effort to help companies improve resilience and reduce downtime by identifying the various services running across distributed systems.

“The rise in popularity of microservices necessitate services functioning as first-class citizens. The infrastructure layer is becoming more abstract and engineers are increasingly thinking about their systems as a collection of services,” said Matthew Fornaciari, the CTO and co-founder of Gremlin. “We want to replicate that mental model in Gremlin and reduce the cognitive load necessary to create controlled chaos.”

Gremlin also built a new way to track reliability progress by enabling SREs and DevOps teams to click into a particular service and view the full history of events that were run over time.

WhiteHat Attack Surface Management announced

WhiteHat Security released Attack Surface Management powered by Bit Discovery to offer enterprises a more streamlined way to discover, manage and secure their comprehensive attack surface.

Bit Discovery automatically generates a comprehensive inventory of exposed assets including websites, VPNs, DNS servers, IoT devices and phishing sites and security teams can use the dashboard to bring specific assets under WhiteHat’s application security service, according to the company

“Attack Surface Management Powered by Bit Discovery not only bolsters WhiteHat’s platform with innovative tools that provide a tremendous amount of value for our clients, it also advances our vision to build security into each step of the entire software development lifecycle,” said Craig Hinkley, the chief executive officer at WhiteHat Security.

Jamf announces same-day support for Apple OS releases

Jamf announced that it is prepared with same-day feature support and compatibility for Apple’s latest operating system releases including iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3 and tvOS 14.5 when they become available.

Jamf said that this functionality is especially useful to education customers that are looking to access education apps in the Mac App Store and make them available to students.

The company’s other products Jamf Now, Jamf Connect and Jamf Protect are also offering same-day support for the latest releases from Apple with compatibility for new operating systems.

Microsoft announces plans to end support for .NET Framework 4.5.2, 4.6 and 4.6.1

Microsoft announced it will be ending support for .NET Framework 4.5.2, 4.6 and 4.6.1 in one year. After which, it will no longer provide updates including security fixes or technical support for these versions.

There will be no change to the support timelines for any other .NET Framework version including .NET Framework 3.5 SP1, which will continue to be supported as documented on the .NET Framework Lifecycle FAQ.

Microsoft found that updating .NET Framework 4.6.2 and newer versions to support newer digital certificates for the installers would satisfy the vast majority 98% of users without them needing to make a change.

