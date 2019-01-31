The Linux Foundation has announced that the open-source mapping platform Mapzen is being accepted as one of its own projects. According to the Linux Foundation, Mapzen provides customizable and easily accessible wide-ranging data sets.

“Mapzen is a high-utility technology for developers building aesthetically pleasing maps, which are increasingly important to a wide range of businesses and government agencies. Mapzen’s open approach to software and data has allowed developers and businesses to create innovative location-based applications that have changed our lives,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director at the Linux Foundation. “We look forward to extending Mapzen’s impact even further around the globe in areas like transportation and traffic management, entertainment, photography and more to create new value for companies and consumers.”

OutSystems releases two new code-review offerings

OutSystems has announced that its partner Omnext is releasing two new code-review offerings, Omnext Fit Test and Stay Fit. The new solutions will enable organizations to build OutSystems applications that adhere to best practices for maintainability, reliability, performance, and security.

“IT teams using low-code platforms are moving faster than ever, so it’s imperative that the code we build or layer onto existing systems isn’t introducing new legacy debt,” said Mike Hughes, senior director of product marketing for OutSystems. “These new services developed through our partnership with Omnext offer peace of mind to organizations. They now have a way of knowing that new apps and functionality aren’t introducing unnecessary risk and won’t impact service delivery or availability.”

Timescale raises $15 million

Timescale has raised $15 million in Series A1 financing, bringing its total funding to more than $31 million. It will use the funding to continue building the open-source time-series SQL database’s team, supporting users, and creating a good foundation for TimescaleDB.

In addition, it is releasing a new version of its database, TimescaleDB. New features include advanced time-series analytical functions, data reordering for faster queries, self-tuning data chunk sizing, and automated data lifecycle management.

Mozilla introduces additional privacy features in the latest release of Firefox

Mozilla has introduced more privacy features in the latest release of Firefox. It has added a new Content Blocking section that will allow users to select their preferred level of privacy protection. The three levels are standard, strict, and custom. It has also added Advanced Tracking Protection, which will give users control over how website track them.

Other privacy features added in this release include AV1 support and updated performance management.

“We’ve always made privacy for our users a priority and we saw the appetite for more privacy-focused features that protect our users’ data and put them in control. So, we knew it was a no-brainer for us to meet this need,” Mozilla wrote in a post.