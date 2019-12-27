Mastercard announced an agreement to acquire RiskRecon to help financial institutions, merchants and governments to secure their digital assets.

With RiskRecon’s AI and data-driven technology is designed to help organizations proactively manage cyber risks and better safeguard intellectual property and consumer and payment data.

“By becoming part of their team, we have an opportunity to scale our solution and help companies in new industries and geographies take steps to better manage their cybersecurity risk,” said Kelly White, the CEO and co-founder of RiskRecon.

XR Association updates developers guide

The XR Association, which represents technology manufacturers that power virtual, augmented and mixed reality industries, released an updated developer’s guide to focus on online safety.

XR Primer 2.0 provides developers with fundamental design principles to create and prioritize online safety and inclusion in two- and three-dimensional contexts, according to the association.

XRA hopes to lead the industry forward by encouraging developers, manufacturers, and content creators to invest in tools and guidelines that will foster safe environments in XR,” said Liz Hyman, the CEO of XRA.

Nim programming language to get gc:arc feature

The Nim programming language is set to get the gc:arc feature, regarded by the developers of the language as “one GC to rule them all.”

Unlike the classical GC algorithms that Nim 1.0 ships with, the new version works well with tiny and enormous heaps and independent of the stack size, large arrays on the stack do not cause slowdowns.

It also offers a shared heap via ‘–threads:on’ and it works well with valgrind and clang’es address sanitizers.

The full list of benefits with the new feature is available here.

Ionic React Hooks

The developers behind the Ionic Framework announced Ionic React Hooks, a companion project to Ionic React that simplifies tying device hardware and APIs in an Ionic React project.

Developers can use Capacitor to access device features such as the camera, GPS and network status and since the SDK for Capacitor is vanilla JavaScript, any web framework can use it.

Ionic react hooks is now a beta release and the company is looking for community feedback on bug fixes, new hooks for Capacitor APIs or documentation updates to the readme.

The full details on the project are available here.