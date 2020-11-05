Melissa’s new customer data verification platform Unison is an easy-to-deploy solution designed to bring together all of Melissa’s data quality API capabilities into a scalable UI.

Unison offers flexibility through a data-agnostic technology stack, connecting disparate data streams to quickly verify, enrich, and unify customer profiles with accurate, up-to-date data. The platform is scalable across limitless nodes, with flexible collaboration, scheduling, and rights management, according to the company.

JetBrains Jetpack Compose for Desktop Milestone 1

Compose for Desktop provides a declarative and reactive approach to creating user interfaces with Kotlin, with an API inspired by other modern frameworks like React and Flutter.

It allows developers to declare their desktop UI in code by combining composable functions and automatically takes care of keeping an application’s state and visual representation synchronized.

The Android Developer Portal provides explanations for many concepts involving the core API that is included with Compose for Desktop. Additional details are available here.

SmartBear’s State of Code Review says only 49% of teams are satisfied with today’s code review process

The findings show that the distributed workforce brings more challenges for software development teams collaborating remotely, according to SmartBear.

Also, for the second consecutive year, changing requirements was the primary reason for missing release deadlines and for the fifth consecutive year, respondents identified code review as the number one way to improve code quality.

The full report is available for download here.

Checkmarx now available on AWS Marketplace

Checkmarx announced that it is bringing software security solutions to AWS Marketplace and that it earned AWS DevOps Competency. The application security testing provider recently had partnership activity with GitHub and GitLab.

Now, Checkmarx possesses both the AWS Security and DevOps competencies, which underscores its commitment to helping move DevOps initiatives to the cloud.

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.