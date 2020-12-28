The new SharePoint Workflow transformation to Power Automate workshop focuses on workflow assessment and migration guidance to Power Automate in a discovery and hands-on learning event.

This follows the announcement of the retirement of SharePoint 2010 workflows earlier this year Microsoft also stated that 2013 Workflows will eventually follow a similar retirement path.

After attending the training, participants will understand the footprint of SharePoint 2010 Workflows in the environment as well as learn the features and functionality differences between Workflows and Power Automate, according to Microsoft.

Apple tells developers to prepare apps for Strong Customer Authentication

Developers will need to verify their app’s implementation of StoreKit and Apple Pay to ensure that their purchases are handled correctly.

This comes as part of the European Union’s new Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) requirements for users in the European Economic Area going into effect on December 31, 2020.

Transactions with StoreKit require interrupted transactions that take users out of the purchase flow to the bank or payment service provider’s website or app for authentication, before being back to the App Store. For transactions with Apple Pay, developers need to make sure that their apps are using the correct country code on payment requests and showing the final amount on the payment sheet.

Prime and Agile software product development company Synerzip merged

Prime provides tools that help customers adapt to new business requirements and Synerzip works with clients to accelerate their product and software delivery roadmaps through using agile development practices.

The merging of the companies more than doubles the combined teams and helps drive digital transformation solutions.

“By joining with Prime, our clients will have access to Prime’s broad range of technology capabilities and industry expertise,” said Hemant Elhence, the co-founder and CEO of Synerzip. “The combined capabilities of Synerzip and Prime will enable us to deliver higher business value to our clients and to accelerate their digital transformation efforts.”

Apache weekly update

This week at Apache saw the release of Apache Kafka 2.7.0 that includes a new AlterIsr API, which gives the controller the exclusive ability to update the state of partition leaders and ISR.

Also, Apache JSPWiki 2.11.0.M8 fixes problems with Searches and Workflows’ persistence on disks and shows only part of the Weblog entry on the overview page.

Apache also released PDFBox 2.0.22, Syncope 2.1.8, and Camel 3.4.5. The full list of changes on all of the new releases is available here.