The initial preview of Microsoft’s GUI app support is now available for Windows Subsystem for Linux which lets developers use their favorite Linux GUI applications.

According to the company, this will be useful for running Linux-only applications or Linux-specific use cases such as testing. It can also be used for building, testing and using Linux applications that use audio or the microphone with built in audio support.

The new feature also enables support for GPU-accelerated 3D graphics. Additional details are available here.

Godot 3.3 released

Godot is a 2D and 3D cross-platform game engine. The latest 3.3 release comes with many improvements for Web exports and the Web editor was released in sync with the native version.

The release also introduced a new plugin API for iOS and Android App Bundle (AAB), a publishing format that enables more efficient distribution of Android apps.

Godot 3.3 is compatible with Godot 3.2.x and is a recommended upgrade for all 3.2.x users.

The full list of new features and changes is available here.

Thoma Bravo acquires cybersecurity company Proofpoint

Thoma Bravo entered a definitive agreement to acquire the cybersecurity and compliance company Proofpoint for $12.3 million.

Proofpoint switched to being a private company as a result of the transaction and will benefit from the operating capabilities and capital sector by its new parent company.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the strength of Proofpoint’s people-centric approach to cybersecurity and compliance and underscores our important role preventing, defending and responding to today’s threats,” said Gary Steele, the chairman and CEO of Proofpoint. “As a private company, we can be even more agile with greater flexibility to continue investing in innovation, building on our leadership position and staying ahead of threat actors.”

Apache weekly news

Last week at the Apache Software Foundation saw the release of Apache Kafka 2.6.2 and 2.8.0.

The Kafka 2.8.0 release offers an early access version of KIP-500, which allows users to run Kafka brokers without Apache ZooKeeper and enables support for more partitions per cluster, simpler operation and tighter security.

Other releases last week included Apache Ant 1.10.10, Geode 1.12.2, Flagon UserALE.js 2.1.1, SpamAssassin 3.4.6, Groovy 4.0.0-alpha-3 and Traffic Server 9.0.1.

Additional details on all of the releases are available here.