Elixir has introduced a new low-level HTTP client called Mint that provides a functional core for other developers to build on top of. Mint is connection based, and the connections are managed directly in the process that starts the connection, meaning that there is no connection pool or new processes created when a connection is started. According to Elixir, this enables users to build their own process structure based on their project’s needs.

Currently, the library is in experimental mode. In the future, connection pooling or a higher level API may be added to Mint. The company also noted that Mint is not included as part of Elixir or maintained by the Elixir team, but that they are handling the announcements because it was originally being considered to become part of Elixir.

Go 1.12 is now available

The Go team has announced an updated version of the language is now available. Go 1.12 features opt-in support for TLS 1.3, improved modules support, support for windows/arm, and better forwards compatibility for macOS and iOS. More information is available here.

Cohesity launches new app store

Cohesity wants to make it easier for organizations to download and use applications with the launch of Cohesity MarketPlace. The MarketPlace will feature apps from Cohesity and third-party providers that run on the Cohesity DataPlatform.

New third-party apps available in the store include Splunk Enterprise, SentinelOne, Clam Anti-Virus, and Imanis Data. In addition, the MarketPlace include Cohesity apps such as Insight, Spotlight, and EasyScript.

Imperva adds two new security solutions

Imperva has added two new features to its portfolio: Network Activity Protection and Weak Cryptography Protection.

Network Activity Protection allows organizations to monitor and prevent unauthorized outbound network communications from starting in their applications, APIs, and microservices. According to Imperva, this is often a blind spot for organizations that undergoing a digital transformation.

Weak Cryptography Protection allows organizations to monitor and prevent weak hashing algorithms and cryptographic ciphers from being used.