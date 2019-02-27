Altova has announced the latest release of its app development platform MobileTogether. MobileTogether 5.1 includes support for the latest version of Android, support for implementing Let’s Encrypt SSL certificates, and other features designed to make it easier for developers to add functionality to apps.

“We are constantly updating MobileTogether with not only the latest OS support, but also features that make app development more flexible and efficient. This time, we’ve also focused on making implementing secure connections that much easier,” said Alexander Falk, CEO and president of Altova. “New support for Let’s Encrypt SSL certificates means developers can get secure HTTPS connections up and running in a fraction of the time, and MobileTogether Server walks them through the process.”

Dart 2.2 now available

The Dart team has announced the release of Dart 2.2. The team explained that this is an incremental update that improves the performance of ahead-of-time (AOT) compiled code by 11 to 16 percent on benchmarks. It also added a new set literal language feature.

As of this release, the Dart language specification is also now updated to match the change made in Dart 2. The specification now resides in the new language repository, and will be updated on a rolling basis as new versions come out.

Hazelcast launches new in-memory data grid solution

Hazelcast has announced a new in-memory data grid solution, Hazelcast IMDG 3.12. The new solution was designed to provide the performance at scale required by many organizations, offering features for data integrity, cloud interoperability, and performance-sensitive data storage.

“With a strong foundation of customers in the financial services, e-commerce and telecommunication industries, many of the world’s largest organizations rely on Hazelcast for its enterprise-grade performance, scale, security and stability,” said Kelly Herrell, CEO of Hazelcast. “The latest release is a significant advancement for in-memory computing and expands the addressable use cases where customers can benefit from our industry-leading performance to accelerate their business.”

Scrum.org announces a new training course for user experience

Scrum.org has announced a new training course where students will learn to integrate modern user experience and design practices into their Scrum processes. The course, Professional Scrum with User Experience (PSU), is a 2-day, hands-on learning experience that will allow students to practice techniques with cross-functional teams.

The organization hopes that students leave the class with “practical tools and practices to best work with their customers and user feedback to deliver higher value to the customer.”

Nginx 1.15.9 now available

The latest version of Nginx is now available. Nginx 1.15.9 adds variable support in the “ssl_certificate” and “ssl_certificate_key” directives and the ability to use the “poll” methods on Windows Vista and higher. It also added a few new bug fixes.