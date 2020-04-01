OpenTelemetry announced the first wave of beta releases for Java, Go, JavaScript, Python, and .NET Components.

“We’ve made significant progress on OpenTelemetry in the last few weeks as we’ve successfully added more languages for inclusion in the beta launch. We’ll continue to add more language-specific components to the project as we move forward, bringing us closer to our mission of instrumenting the world,” said Morgan McLean, co-founder of OpenCensus and OpenTelemetry and product manager at Google.

Developers can use these APIs and SDKs to generate, collect, and describe telemetry about distributed systems.

MariaDB partners with Google Cloud on SkySQL

The partnership enables deeper product integration and a go-to-market relationship to better serve joint MariaDB and Google customers, according to MariaDB. As part of the partnership, MariaDB SkySQL is now available on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), providing a platform for transactions, and analytics. SkySQL was just released this week and is a database as a service solution.

“Organizations are increasingly looking to the cloud to store and manage their data. Bringing SkySQL to Google Cloud gives customers an additional cloud-native and open source-based database, and enables them to leverage the openness, functionality and performance of MariaDB’s relational database on Google Cloud’s global and trusted infrastructure,” said Manvinder Singh, the Director of Partnerships at Google Cloud.

Additional details are available here.

Niantic acquires 3D spatial mapping company

Niantic acquired the 3D spatial mapping company 6D.ai in its efforts to build a dynamic, 3D map of the world to enable new kinds of planet-scale AR experiences.

Founded in 2017, 6D.ai was spun out from Oxford University’s Active Vision Lab, building computer vision-based technologies and developer tools that solve fundamental AR problems, such as 3D reconstruction and AR persistence.

“From the beginning, we set out to infuse our daily lives and routines with a bit of fun and adventure by building an augmented world that parallels the physical,” Niantic wrote in a blog post. “We’ve just scratched the surface of the impact that AR can have on our connection to the people and places around us.”

dotData announces free trial of dotData enterprise

The dotData trial program enables companies to build a viable, usable AI/ML model from their own data set, regardless of data format.

“Leveraging intelligent data management and preparation features, dotData Enterprise can connect to both flat-files as well as relational data, and automatically generate the required schemas,” dotData wrote in a post.

Additional details are available here.

Nutanix and Udacity to offer Hybrid Cloud Nanodegree

Enterprise cloud computing company Nutanix announced a new Hybrid Cloud Nanodegree Program that will enhance learning opportunities in the emerging cloud technologies market.

The Nanodegree program will cover modern private cloud infrastructure and the design of hybrid application deployment.

Ideal students are those managing traditional business applications, legacy infrastructure, or cloud-native applications on public cloud infrastructure, according to the company.