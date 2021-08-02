With Service Studio that gives Mac, OutSystems is giving users the same experience that until now was exclusive to PC users as Apple’s Mac is slowly gaining market share.

The new IDE for Mac also includes new features and capabilities such as new themes for a refreshed and modern look and feel, Dark Mode, and an environment that sits on top of Monaco Editor, which powers VS Code.

Improvements were made to syntax highlighting, autocomplete, local find and replace for CSS and JavaScript, line numbering, and support for ES6.

Additional details are available here.

Melissa announces Global Green Initiative

Melissa’s new Global Green Initiative is a cohesive program of sustainable work practices implemented at its corporate locations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and India.

Melissa has embraced a spectrum of decarbonization goals worldwide, such as the UK’s ambitious mandate for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and India’s Paris Agreement commitment to reduce its economy’s emissions intensity by 33-35% by 2030 from 2005 levels.

“Our offices reduce, re-use, and recycle – in alignment with our overall values and corporate mandate to help businesses reduce mail waste and eliminate returned shipments,” said Greg Brown, the vice president of global marketing at Melissa. “We are also expanding our existing pre-pandemic policies to include incentives for public transport, implementation of solar and low-cost energy systems, and permanent options for flexible and remote work schedules.”

Apache weekly update

This week at the Apache Software Foundation saw the release of Qpid JMS 1.1.0, which makes messaging tools that speak AMQP and support many languages and platforms.

Other new releases included Beam 2.31.0, XMLBeans 5.0.1, Ant 1.9.16 and 1.10.11, Jackrabbit 2.21.7, Fortress 2.0.6, Commons Compress 1.21, Commons IO 2.11.0, Camel 3.7.5, and SkyWalking Client JS 0.6.0.

Four vulnerabilities that resulted in denial of service in Apache Commons Compress 1.21were addressed.

Additional details on all of the new releases are available here.