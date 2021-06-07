AWS, DeepLearning.AI and Coursera announced the launch of Practical Data Science, three-part series of hands-on courses designed for data professionals to learn the essentials of machine learning.

The courses delve into how to use state-of-the art algorithms for natural language processing and natural language understanding using Amazon SageMaker and Hugging Face’s optimization of the BERT algorithm.

“We’re excited to expand our collaboration with DeepLearning.AI and AWS to help data scientists around the world keep up with the many tools at their disposal,” said Betty Vandenbosch, the chief content officer at Coursera. “Through hands-on learning, cutting-edge technology, and expert instruction, this new content will help learners acquire the latest job-relevant data science skills.”

Nintex acquires AssureSign

The process management and automation provider Nintex announced that the company acquired AssureSign to meet customer demands for native eSignature capabilities within the Nintex Process Platform.

“AssureSign’s automation technologies, like with our previous acquisitions, are well architected and will be integrated within the Nintex Process Platform over the months ahead to bring powerful and easy-to-use digital signatures to every organization that is leveraging Nintex to improve the way people work,” said Eric Johnson, the CEO at Nintex.

The course is designed for data-focused developers, scientists and analysts that are familiar with Python so that they can learn how to build, train and deploy scalable, end-to-end ML pipelines.

Vault Platform raises for workplace ethics and compliance

Vault Platform secured $8.2 million in Series A funding that it will use to further its AI-based misconduct reporting solution and to grow its team.

“Since announcing our platform to the market, the response has been remarkable,” said Neta Meidav, the co-founder and CEO of Vault Platform. “Major breaches and ethical failures that go unreported can cost companies a fortune and turn into crises. Until now, enterprises could only rely on passive reporting mechanisms. Vault Platform is transformational, by empowering employees to surface the problems they experience, connecting the dots on repeated patterns and offering our customers an unparalleled risk detection capability.”

Vault Platforms offers organizations an end-to-end solution to facilitate secure communication, collaboration between teams and quicker resolution of cases. Additional details are available here.

Apache weekly roundup

Last week, the Apache Software Foundation saw the release of Apache Tika 2.0.0-BETA, which includes improved performance in the pipes module and still further refactorings to the toolkit that detects and extracts metadata and text from over a thousand different file types.

Other releases this week included Apache Flink 1.13.1, NetBeans 12.4, Camel 2.25.4, Commons IO 2.9.0, Qpid ProtonJ2 1.0.0-M2, SkyWalking NodeJS 0.3.0, HTTP Server 2.4.48 and Core v2.3-next-M6.

Also the Pulsar Virtual Summit North America 2021 is taking place between June 16th and 17th. Additional information on the new events and releases are available here.