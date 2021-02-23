Qualcomm has announced it’s first augmented reality reference design. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 AR Smart Viewer Reference Design aims to reduce commercialization time for OEMs to deliver high-quality immersive experiences.

According to the company, users get a 30% reduction in overall power consumption in the system, the 2D app framework provides a systems-level feature that helps launch smartphone applications into multiple virtual displays visible in a user’s environment, and more.

“AR simple viewers showcased viewers as an accessory to a smartphone. Now, AR smart viewers allow us to move some processing to the glass, to expand the possibilities of use cases, applications and immersion – this reference design is the first step in our roadmap to help scale the AR industry,” said Hugo Swart, the vice president and general manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

GitLab 13.9 now available

The latest version of GitLab aims to strengthen DevSecOps at scale with a Security Alert Dashboard to triage high priority alerts, Maintenance Mode to support distributed teams and include better visibility including additional support for DORA metrics and advanced automation capabilities.

The new dashboard minimizes users’ disruption by discerning between suspicious network activity that needs to be immediately blocked or just issues that need further attention, according to the company.

Meanwhile, the new Maintenance Mode provides reward-only availability of instances during more admin tasks to further reduce downtime.

Additional details are available here.

Sider adds new programming language support for duplicate code detection feature

Duplicate and similar code detection expanded to TypeScript, Swift, PHP, Java, and Ruby to add to C, C++, and CUDA.

The features are also scheduled to be included as a next-generation function of the automatic source code review service Sider Code Review.

Sider’s next-generation features can detect duplicate code even if variable names and functions of the duplicated code have been slightly changed. The detected duplicate code is then evaluated using an algorithm and presented to users in the order of importance, according to the company.

Qualitest acquires QA Infotech

The pure-play software testing and quality assurance company Qualitest announced that it’s acquiring QA InfoTech, an independent Quality Assurance company in India.

The deal will expand Qualitest’s automation testing capabilities and add approximately 1,000 highly-skilled testing professionals to Qualitest.

“The QA InfoTech team’s automation expertise will augment our existing offerings to increase our clients’ deployment velocity, whilst increasing our testing accuracy. Together, we can collectively leverage our core competencies to deliver the most innovative, practical and flexible automation solutions available,” said Norm Merritt, the CEO of Qualitest.