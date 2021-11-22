Red Hat, a provider of open-source solutions, today announced the availability of Red Hat OpenShift Data Science as a field trial, as well as an expanded partner ecosystem focused on this new cloud service offering.

Red Hat OpenShift Data Science is a cloud service offering tailored for machine learning on Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat’s enterprise Kubernetes platform. With this, enterprises gain greater flexibility in selecting technologies to develop, test, and deploy machine learning models, while also removing the overhead that usually comes with running and maintaining a production platform.

In addition, several members of Red Hat’s artificial intelligence and machine learning partner ecosystem are now pre-integrated into the user interface dashboard. This grants access to hardware and software acceleration solutions as well as tools to support the model operationalization lifecycle.

Cortex raised $15 million in Series A

Cortex, a company that helps engineers build better software at scale, announced $15 million in Series A funding co-led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital. Technology investors, founders, and business leaders also participated in the financing round including Silicon Valley angel, Gokul Rajaram; co-founder and CEO of Front, Mathilde Collin; and CEO of Snyk, Peter McKay.

The Cortex platform brings its users several capabilities, such as Service Creation to allow developers to scaffold new services in minutes based on templates defined by the organization, Cortex Teams to help create high-performing engineering cultures by driving collective ownership of services, and Scorecards that allow teams to define standards for their services.

Apache weekly update

This past week, 340 Apache Committers changed 4,175,400 lines of code over 3,102 commits. The top five contributors are Daniel Gruno, Christofer Dutz, Sebastian Rühl, Sebastian Bazley, and Claus Ibsen.

In addition, Apache Arrow 6.0.1, Apache Ozone 1.2.0, Apache Jackrabbit Oak 1.6.22, Apache Camel 3.13.0, Apache loTBD 0.12.3, Apache CloudStack 4.16.0.0, Apache SkyWalking Infra E2E 1.1.0, Apache Groovy 4.0.0 beta 2, Apache Lucene 8.11.0, Apache Solr 8.11.0, Operator v0.5.0, new versions of Apache Tomcat, Apache HttpComponents 5.1.2 GA, Apache Traffic Control, and Apache Struts 2.5.27 were released over the past week.