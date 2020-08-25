Redis Labs announced a $100 million Series F round of funding, bringing the cmopany’s value to more than $1 billion. According to the company, it will use the funding to further its real-time data platform that allows companies to manage, process, analyze, and make predictions that will improve how customer experiences and drive business forward.

“This investment will enable us to meet the surge in demand from companies representing every market and geography, to scale their Redis deployments and to help them win in the data-driven economy,” said Ofer Bengal, the co-founder and CEO at Redis Labs. “The unprecedented conditions brought on by COVID-19 have accelerated business investments in building applications that require real-time, intelligent data processing in the cloud.”

Confluent 6.0 and Project Metamorphosis Global

Confluent Platform 6.0 delivers the first half of Project Metamorphosis themes in one self-managed platform, according to the company.

This includes self-balancing clusters that automate partition rebalances to optimize Kafka’s throughput, as well as the addition of ksqlDB, and tiered storage that enables businesses to retain infinite event data in Kafka and create a central nervous system for all events.

Cluster Linking, a new capability in Confluent Platform 6.0 and Confluent Cloud, makes event data globally available across a business, whether data is on premises in different continents, spread among various cloud providers or spanning hybrid environments.

Algorithmia announces ML security update

Algorithmia announced a series of upgrades to its enterprise product that includes support for the latest AWS and Azure GPU hardware, user local debugging improvements, and integration to PyCharm.

“Large enterprises in regulated industries have stringent requirements around all aspects of their software development lifecycles,” said Diego Oppenheimer, CEO at Algorithmia. “Many of these companies want to leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve business outcomes, but current MLOps platforms don’t offer the features and integrations to support these requirements. Algorithmia Enterprise allows customers to control the provenance of all components of ML operations, including certificate authorities, operating system, container images, code, dependencies and ML models used in their ML enabled applications.”

The updated version of Algorithmia Enterprise also includes support for the latest GPU hardware.

Trend Micro and Snyk team up on open-source risks

The joint solution will help security teams manage the risks of open-source vulnerabilities from the moment open-source code is introduced without interrupting the software delivery process.

“DevOps sits at the beating heart of innovation-first enterprises and no one knows these teams like Snyk, especially when it comes to preventing open source vulnerability threats,” said Kevin Simzer, chief operating officer for Trend Micro. “What we are putting into play is effectively a virtual open source cybersecurity expert to those teams running our Cloud One platform. Together we can solve security issues before they occur, with complete coverage from code creation to runtime and across any type of developer environment.”

It offers significant benefits for security and development teams, including helping to support compliance with ISO 27001, SOC 2 and other key frameworks and standards, according to the companies.