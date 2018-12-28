Atomist has released Software Delivery Machine (SDM) 1.2.0. The release was mostly focused on fixing bugs, the company explained.

New features include an improved config command in the CLI, LazyProjectLoader for preventing eager cloning of Git projects, a convenience method for implementing ExecuteGoal instances, and more.

The release is also backwards compatible and can be used with any SDM that is running SDM 1.0.0 or higher.

Apache NetBeans 10.0 is now available

Apache has released Apache NetBeans 10.0. According to the company, this is the the second major release of the IDE.

Apache NetBeans 10.0 focuses on adding support for JDK 11, JUnit 5, PHP, JavaScript, and Groovy. The release also includes a number of bug fixes.

Linux 4.20 is now available

Linux 4.20 is now available, with improvements to networking, such as drivers, core networking fixes, and bpf. The release also includes some non-network driver updates and reverts a series of x86 inline asm changes that will not be necessary as a result of upcoming compiler support. A complete list of features can be found here.