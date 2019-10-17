Slack announced a new Workflow Builder tool that automates routine actions and communications.

It allows users to automatically collect and route info to the right teams, standardize how to collect and share info up front, and create a customized workflow.

“By doing all of this in Slack, where your team is already working, you’re keeping things simpler and more transparent for everyone. Building a workflow takes just a few clicks. You can customize it for the way you work and publish it for your team to use all in a matter of minutes,” Slack explained.

The details on the tool are available here.

WSO2 announces Identity Server with RESTful APIs

WSO2 announced the release of Identity Server, a new configuration model and RESTful APIs for self-service IAM.

The new solution includes new adaptive authentication options, cross-protocol single logout, multi-domain federation support for Microsoft Azure AD and Office 365 and built-in support for managing active user sessions.

“As enterprises conduct more of their business online, developers need to implement IAM solutions that ensure both secure, easy access for users and simplified management for administrators — often across multiple systems and cloud domains,” said Prabath Siriwardena, the vice president of security architecture at WSO2.

Databricks announces new MLflow capability

Unified data analytics provider Databricks announced the release of Model Registry, a new capability within MLflow, that enables a comprehensive model management process.

The Model Registry allows organizations to collaborate on models and optimize the development lifecycle of ML through one collaborative hub, flexible CI/CD pipelines and full visibility and governance of the experimentation, testing and production phases.

The Model Registry is available on Databricks and provides the benefits of its Unified Data Analytics Platform including enterprise-level security, scale, and fine-grained access controls, the company said.

The full details of the new capabilities are available here.

CloudBolt 9.0 released with hybrid cloud management strategies

Cloud management platform CloudBolt announced its new Cloudbolt 9.0 platform (dubbed ‘Cumulus’ meaning ‘multi’) with new capabilities to mitigate cost and accelerate the time-to-value for enterprise hybrid cloud management.

CloudBolt 9.0 comes with expanded support for Kubernetes, extended support for IaC with out-of-the-box integration with Terraform, and new integrations with Infoblox, phpIPAM, ServiceNow. It also integrated Splunk to enable IT to send logs to security information and event monitoring as well as integrations with APM solutions Datadog and SolarWinds.

The 9.0 release builds upon CloudBolt’s platform capabilities by simplifying multi-cloud management with a single pane of glass, accelerating workload delivery through self-service IT, and enforcing governance through centralized automation and orchestration as enterprises continue their hybrid cloud journeys.

The full details on the new platform are available here.

Ranorex Studio 9.2 is now available

Ranorex Studio 9.2 is now available with support for WinForms and WPF applications running with .NET Core 3.0.

The updated version includes a new pause and resume test execution feature, toolchain maintenance with support for Jenkins Pipeline and Azure DevOps build and release management and faster test execution.