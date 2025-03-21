Software companies are constantly trying to add more and more AI features to their platforms, and AI companies are constantly releasing new models and features. It can be hard to keep up with it all, so we’ve written this roundup to share eight notable updates around AI that software developers should know about.

Anthropic’s Claude can now search the web when generating responses

Anthropic has announced that Claude can now search the Internet, allowing it to generate more up-to-date and relevant responses.

For instance, a developer who is getting an error updating a dependency in TypeScript 5.5 could ask Claude if there were any breaking changes between version 5.4 and 5.5 and also ask for recommended fixes.

Claude will respond with direct citations of its web sources, allowing users to fact check the information.

Google launches Canvas to enable easier collaboration with Gemini

Google is making it easier for developers to collaborate with Gemini with the launch of Canvas, an interactive space to create and refine code.

Canvas could be used to build reports, blog posts, study guides, visual timelines, interactive prototypes, code snippets, and more.

The new tool makes it easier for users to refine their work, such as highlighting a paragraph and asking Gemini to make it more concise or professional.

OpenAI adds new audio models to API

The new speech-to-text and text-to-speech models will enable developers to “build more powerful, customizable, and intelligent voice agents that offer real value,” according to OpenAI.

The updated speech-to-text models perform particularly well in scenarios involving accents, noisy environments, and fluctuating speech speeds, improving transcription quality. This makes them particularly well-suited for use cases such as call centers and meeting note transcription, OpenAI explained.

Developers will now be able to prompt the text-to-speech model to speak in a certain way, such as “talk like a sympathetic customer service agent.”

Nvidia unveils several AI advancements at GTC

During its GTC conference this week Nvidia made a number of announcements related to AI, including AI-Q Blueprint, which is a system for building agentic systems. It provides references for integrating Nvidia accelerated computing, partner storage platforms, and software and tools.

The company also announced a family of open reasoning AI models, Llama Nemotron, which are based on Meta’s Llama models and offer improvements over the base model in multistep math, coding, reasoning, and complex decision making.

A full list of announcements from GTC can be found here.

IBM Research announces Agent Communication Protocol

Agent Communication Protocol (ACP) is a standard for agent communication to enable interoperability, simplified development, and the ability to reuse solutions.

ACP is an extension of Model Communication Protocol (MCP), which is a standard introduced by Anthropic to standardize how apps and LLMs communicate.

“Current agent systems often use diverse communication standards, causing complexity, integration difficulties, and vendor lock-in. ACP addresses these issues uniquely by standardizing interactions tailored specifically for agents that handle natural language inputs and depend on externally hosted models. By accommodating these agent-specific needs, ACP simplifies integration and promotes effective collaboration across agent-based ecosystems,” the draft proposal states.

Oracle launches AI Agent Studio

AI Agent Studio is a platform for creating, extending, deploying, and managing AI agents and agent teams. It is part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, and includes over 50 pre-packaged agents.

It offers capabilities like agent template libraries, agent team orchestration, extensibility of the prepackaged agents, flexibility in LLM choice, third-party system integration, a trust and security framework, and validation and testing tools.

“AI agents are the next phase of evolution in enterprise applications and just like with existing applications, business leaders need the flexibility to create specific functionality to address their unique and evolving business needs,” said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications at Oracle. “Our AI Agent Studio builds on the 50+ AI agents we have already introduced and gives our customers and partners the flexibility to easily create and manage their own AI agents. With the agents already embedded in Fusion Applications and our new AI Agent Studio, customers will be able to further extend automation and ultimately, achieve more while spending less.”

WSO2 updates AI-powered IDP Choreo

The latest release adds new capabilities such as:

Customizable CI pipelines and parallel deployment options

AI-driven cost insights, including recommendations for how to optimize costs

Automatic alerts from metrics and logs

Support for local pipelines and observability

Choreo’s AI copilot has also been updated with support for encryption keys for APIs, hotfix deployment pipelines, and support for environment-aware configuration groups and unified configuration declaration.

And finally, WSO2 is also releasing an open source version of Choreo.

“AI holds an opportunity for enterprises seeking to compete with new intelligent digital experiences, but the complexity of today’s infrastructure is hindering their efforts,” said Kanchana Wickremasinghe, WSO2 vice president and general manager of Choreo at WSO2. “The latest release of our Choreo AI-native IDP, available in the cloud and as open-source software, is clearing the way for enterprises to innovate by extending AI capabilities that help software engineers deliver new apps faster while enabling platform engineers to quickly respond to developers’ ever-changing requirements and expectations.”

Stravito enhances its generative AI assistant with new capabilities

Stravito Assistant now has a Focus Mode where it will go into a deep analysis mode when given a set of reports, videos, or collections to detect patterns and insights from those collections of data.

Another new feature—Snapshots—provides instant summaries of a report, so that users can get the key takeaways from a document quickly. And additionally, Stravito Assistant now supports over 100 languages.

“These updates reinforce our commitment to providing purpose-built AI-powered tools that help global enterprises leverage their market research to make data-driven, cost-effective decisions that fuel innovation and long-term growth,” said Thor Olof Philogène, founder and CEO of Stravito.