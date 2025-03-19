Google is making it easier for developers to collaborate with Gemini with the launch of Canvas, an interactive space to create and refine code.

Canvas could be used to build reports, blog posts, study guides, visual timelines, interactive prototypes, code snippets, and more.

The new tool makes it easier for users to refine their work, such as highlighting a paragraph and asking Gemini to make it more concise or professional.

For developers, Canvas offers the ability to generate code and then see a visual preview of it. For example, a developer wanting to create a newsletter subscription form can ask Gemini to create the HTML, preview how it will appear, and then request changes and see the updates reflected in the preview.

“Canvas simplifies the entire coding process, allowing you to focus on creating, editing and sharing your code and design in one place, without the hassle of switching between multiple applications,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Gemini Canvas has started to roll out to Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers in all languages that Gemini Apps is available in.

The company also announced the availability of Audio Overview, a feature that transforms documents, sliders, or Deep Research reports into podcast-style audio discussions between two AI hosts who will summarize the material and draw connections between topics.

“You can listen to these AI-generated discussions to gain new insights and stay informed, even while multitasking,” the company wrote.

Audio Overview has also started rolling out to Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers in English, and languages will be added.