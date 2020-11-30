Data integration company Software Tree introduced Gilhari, a microservices framework designed to simplify JSON persistence in relational databases.

According to the company, developers can quickly develop high-performance, database-agnostic, and Docker-compatible RESTful solutions that need to interact with JSON data.

“Developers shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to adapt to modern computing trends,” said Damodar Periwal, the founder and president & CEO of Software Tree. “Gilhari moves in Docker containers. Gilhari talks REST. Gilhari helps developers glide smoothly into the promised land of the microservices-based application architecture while leveraging trusted relational databases for exchanging JSON data.”

The Chaos compiler v0.1.0 released

The Chaos language team announced a new compiler implemented in the compiler.c module. It takes the Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) that is built by the parser as input and spits out the C code.

Chaos programs are compiled against the language’s source. It packs the Chaos runtime into the compiled binary.

The Chaos binary has a flag ‘-e,’ ‘–extra’ to inject extra flags into the C compiler command for advanced users. With this flag developers can increase their debugging possibilities.

More information is available here.

Kotlin Android Extensions update

Over the course of the next year, Android as well as JetBrains teams will jointly deprecate synthetics in favor of continuing to support its recommended option, View Binding.