The collaboration platform Stack Overflow for Teams is now free for up to 50 users and the Free plan includes ChatOps integrations to Slack and Microsoft Teams.

“The open source ethos that is foundational to this network was an inspiration for our new free offering. We’re excited to enable those who are working towards a common goal to develop a collective knowledge base. I truly believe those in our technology community will find value from our free, private environment,” Teresa Dietrich, the chief product and technology officer at Stack OverFlow wrote in a blog post.

Meanwhile, the Basic plan now includes the ability to use single sign-on (SSO) without changing the current price.

Saltworks and Secure Code Warrior team up on secure coding

The partnership will elevate the importance and accessibility of secure code education and skills development and to further AppSec programs for global enterprises.

Saltworks helps organizations build AppSec programs from policy to production and Secure Warrior is a developer-centric learning solution that helps developers secure coding proficiency.

“Not only does Secure Code Warrior take a human-led approach in teaching and motivating developers to code securely, but it also drives training adoption throughout the development organization by providing positive skills-based pathways for developers in the language and framework of their choice,” said Dennis Hurst, the founder and president of Saltworks. “Both are proven to increase developer speed, accuracy and productivity.”

Camunda raises approximately $100 million

The open-source company Camunda announced that it received around $100 in a Series B funding round led by Insight Partners.

Camunda enables companies to design, automate and improve businesses processes end-to-end while increasing business agility. It also allows organizations to overcome legacy roadblocks of digital transformation and to enable processes across different technologies, systems, infrastructures, people and devices.

“Camunda was founded on the premise that making it easy for business stakeholders and developers to automate and improve business processes would have a transformational impact on organizations. Today’s funding underscores the tremendous value Camunda’s process automation software is providing to our users and customers every day,” said Jakob Freund, the CEO and co-founder of Camunda.

Apache weekly updates

Last week at the Apache Software Foundation saw the release of Apache XMLBeans 5.0, which now includes partial method generations and the ability to remove inner factory classes. Apache XMLBeans enables developers to access the full power of XML in a Java-friendly way.

Other new releases include Apache NiFi 1.13.1, Avro 1.10.2, Log4j 2.14.1, HttpComponents Core 5.1 GA.

A vulnerability was found in OpenMeetings CVE-2021-27576 in which bandwidth could be overloaded with public web service. Users are urged to upgrade to the latest version.

Additional details on all of the latest updates for Apache are available here.