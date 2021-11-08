The continuous documentation startup, Swimm, today announced the launch of an open beta, granting free access to any team that wishes to use the platform. With the use of Swimm’s continuous documentation platform, organizations can simplify the process of creating, finding, and maintaining relevant documentation as part of the existing development workflows.

Swimm ensures that documentation is up to date through the introduction of “live” code snippets that automatically sync with changes made to the code base. In addition, the platform offers users access to documentation such as tutorials, guides, and walkthroughs in a secure Web App.

In addition, Swimm announced a $27.6 million Series A funding round. This financing round brings Swimm’s total funding to $33.3 million and was led by Insight Partners with participation from Dawn Capital as well as existing seed investors Pitango First and TAU Ventures.

Python in Visual Studio Code November release

Microsoft recently announced that the November 2021 release of the Python Extension for Visual Studio Code is now available for download from the Marketplace, or directly from the extension gallery in Visual Studio Code. If the Python extension is already installed, you can gain access to the latest update by restarting Visual Studio Code.

As a part of this release, the Microsoft Python Language Server has reached end of life. Legacy language server users should switch to a supported language server such as Pylance or Jedi. If a user has not already transitioned to one of these alternate language servers, they will be flipped to Pylance, the default language support for Visual Studio Code.

Other changes and enhancements with this release include

Support environment variable substitution for “python” property in the launch.json file

Support for unittestsub-tests

Fix for running all tests when using ini

And fix unresponsive extension issues

UiPath platform 2021.10 released

UiPath today announced the release of their 2021.10 platform, enabling users to further their automation journeys with new capabilities and simpler experiences in discovering, building, managing, and running automations across the enterprise.

With this release, UiPath strengthens its core robotic process automation (RPA) solutions while also introducing enterprise-grade UI-based and API-based automation capabilities,delivering enterprise-grade automation management, reliability, governance, and security. With this, the way developers build automations and users implement them will be accelerated.

In addition, this release offers cloud native architecture through the new UiPath Automation Suite regardless of whether users choose to take delivery of the UiPath platform via on-premises, public cloud, or third-party hosted services. Other new features include Endpoint Protection Integration with CrowdStrike, UiPath Integration Service, and the acceleration of development and use of automation.