Synopsys announced that it acquired Tinfoil Security, an innovative provider of dynamic application security testing (DAST) and API security testing solutions.

“Tinfoil Security provides Synopsys with proven DAST technology that can be seamlessly integrated into development and DevOps workflows. Furthermore, Tinfoil Security’s innovative API scanning technology addresses an emerging demand in the market and will further differentiate the Synopsys portfolio,” said Andreas Kuehlmann, the co-general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group.

The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Sisense announced a $100m+ funding round, bringing the company’s valuation up to $1 billion.

The new funding will bolster the company’s sales, marketing and development efforts to increase market share, and accelerate investment in its platform.

Sisense offers an independent analytics platform for builders to simplify complex data and build and embed analytic apps that deliver insights to everyone inside and outside their organizations.

Postman updates its plans

Postman announced a new structure for all of its plans and pricing that will go in effect as of February 1, 2020.

“[Usage growth] has really pushed us to expand the definition of what Postman is, going from being a tool for individual developers to also being a place for collaboration across large teams,” Postman wrote in a blog post. “As a result of this shift, we’re offering new plans to help organizations scale, grow, collaborate, and securely manage hundreds of Postman users.”

Postman Team is now $12 per month per user, Postman Business is $24 per month and Postman Enterprise pricing is available through contacting Postman.

HERE announces new products, partnerships and platform updates to extend location data and technology for developers.

The products include HERE Navigation On-Demand, a SaaS-based solution that furthers vehicle-centric navigation and HERE Lanes, a toolkit to seek making driving safer.

HERE also announced new collaborations that include a U.S. telecom provider and a major conglomerate. The HERE Marketplace has also been expanded.

