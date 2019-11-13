Tableau launched a new modern cloud analytics (MCA) program to accelerate customers’ cloud analytics journeys.

According to the company, MCA leverages analytics and cloud expertise and taps the resources and technical knowledge of their partner networks to provide a blueprint for migrating analytics to the cloud.

MCA builds upon existing integrations between Tableau and AWS — including native data connectors to services like Amazon Redshift and Amazon Athena as well as AWS Quick Start deployment guides.

“Modern Cloud Analytics further evolves and cements our relationship with AWS, ensuring we continue delivering data insights and value for our customers,” said Julie Slocum Bennani, senior vice president of worldwide partners and alliances at Tableau.

CockroachDB 19.2 release now available

Cockroach Labs announced the release of CockroachDB 19.2, which offers reduced latency in both multi and single region deployments, and improved reliability.

“We’re bringing the latency of distributed transactions closer to the theoretical minimum, continuing to bolster the resilience and reliability of our enterprise and open core product, and we’re making CockroachDB easier to use than ever before,” the company wrote in a post.

The company also launched Cockroach University, a free online learning tool for developers and architects on how to work with distributed databases and CockroachDB’s functionality.

ReSharper Ultimate 2019.3 early access program now open

ReSharper announced its new early access program for ReSharper Ultimate 2019.3.

This includes C# 8 support, new type name hints available for lambda’s parameters, improvements to Xamarin support, dependent code now works for NuGet references.

The full details on the new release are available here.

.NET Jupyter Notebooks now available

.NET Jupyter Notebooks are now available with the option to create a C# or an F# notebook.

“Jupyter Notebooks has been a significant player in the interactive development space for many years, and Notebooks have played a vital role in the continued popularity of languages like Python, R, Julia, and Scala,” Microsoft’s Scott Hanselman said. The full details on what’s available in .NET Jupyter Notebooks can be viewed here.