Veracode has introduced a secure coding competition, The Hacker Games, which aims to challenge university students to hack and patch real-life apps online to win individual prizes, plus $15,000 in charitable donations for the top universities.

“Training around secure coding is almost absent at the university level. We’ve launched The Veracode Hacker Games to help universities make secure coding a core part of their computer science and cybersecurity curriculum, while giving students an edge when it comes to putting their skills to the test in a real-world environment,” said Chris Wysopal, the founder and CTO of Veracode.

Writing secure code is especially important now as a recent study by the University of Maryland showed that hackers attack every 39 seconds and the average cost of a data breach for a company is nearly $4 million, Veracode explained.

GrammaTech Shift Left Academy

GrammaTech’s Shift Left Academy was created to provide actionable advice on integrating security earlier into development and DevOps pipelines.

The site features interviews with industry experts, technical “how to” advice and other actionable information for the DevOps and security community.

“Developers are being asked to integrate security best practices earlier in the development cycle, or what is commonly known as ‘Shift Left’, however there is resistance to implement these large-scale initiatives since they can be disruptive to their workflows and release schedules,” said Andrew Meyer, the CMO of GrammaTech. “Shift Left Academy provides practical advice and content, versus theoretical resources. Our goal is to give the DevSecOps community tools they can use to immediately improve outcomes.”

Talend to be acquired by Thoma Bravo

The data integration and data integrity provider Talend is set to be acquired by Thoma Bravo.

Talend would become a private company and continue investing in its cloud transition as well as products and solutions that serve the evolving data needs of its customers.

“Data has become critical to every facet of the world, and Talend’s data fabric empowers organizations to operationalize their data,” said Chip Virnig, a partner at Thoma Bravo. “Talend has built the leading cloud-native orchestration platform that helps organizations bring together all their data, wherever it may sit, to solve their most complex problems.”

Snyk announces Series E round of funding

Cloud-native application security provider Snyk announced that the company closed a Series E financing round totalling $300 million.

Snyk said that it will use the funding to serve demand for its Cloud Native Application Security Platform, which provides security through application code, open source libraries, container infrastructure and infrastructure as code.

Additional details are available here.