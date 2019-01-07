Open-source company Tidelift has raised $25 million in a Series B funding round. According to the company, it plans to use the new funding to accelerate its business model for open-source. The company’s Tidelift Subscription provides a single source for open-source components, professional assurances of those components, and a software platform for tracking them.

The funding round was co-led by General Catalyst, Foundry Group, and former Red Hat Chairman and CEO Matthew Szulik.

“We’ve reached a crucial turning point for open source,” said Tidelift co-founder and CEO Donald Fischer. “Heartbleed, Equifax, and the recent spate of open source supply chain attacks are all symptoms of a systemic under-investment in maintenance of widely used open source packages. The stakes are now too high, and it is no longer an option to accept the status quo. Tidelift has built, and now we’re scaling, a model that pays open source maintainers to do their important work even better by connecting them to the many software development teams who rely on their contributions.”

Red programming language reveals plans for 2019

The team behind the Red programming language has revealed plans for 2019. Red is a programming language inspired by REBOL. This year, the team plans to release the C3 toolchain, add support for full async I/O, add full Android support, and introduce a pro version. It is also planning a 0.6.5 milestone release, focused on the Red console.

In addition, it be relocating its core team to Europe in order to facilitate interaction with new team members there.

NSA to release a free reverse engineering tool

The NSA is releasing a free reverse engineering tool called GHIRDA at RSAC 2019 this March. GHIRDA features an interactive GUI that provides an integrated set of features running on platforms such as Windows, Mac OS, and Linux. It also supports an array of processor instruction sets.

According to the RSA Conference’s website, the solution provides features expected in high-end commercial tools, but will be free to use.

Marriott provides update on its security breach

Marriott has released a statement providing an update on how many guest were affected by the breach of its Starwood reservations database.

The company believes that after investigating the breach more thoroughly, the number of stolen gust records is less than previously disclosed. Initially, it had believed 500 million records were involved, but now it thinks that number is closer to 383 million.

The company also claims that the number of payment information and passport numbers is a small portion of the total records involved.