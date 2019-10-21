TopCoder, a Wipro company, announced that it is adding new data science and AI features to its network and on-demand digital coder talent platform.

This includes native GPU support and the ability to develop advanced analytic solutions with any tool, library or cloud application service.

“Topcoder is a bridge between IT talent and the enterprises that need them most with a fast, scalable, flexible outcome-based software development model that makes groundbreaking design, development, data science and testing possible through the gig economy workforce,” said Michael P. Morris, global head of outsourcing for Wipro Limited.

Microsoft announces bug bounty program for its open-source election SDK

Microsoft announced a new bounty program for ElectionGuard to discover high impact vulnerabilities.

ElectionGuard is a free open-source SDK that enables end-to-end verification of elections, open results to third-party organizations for secure validation, and allows individual voters to confirm their votes were correctly counted.

Eligible submissions with a concise proof of concept are eligible for awards up to $15,000. The full details are available here.

Samsung is reportedly removing support for Linux on DeX in Android 10

Samsung announced that it is discontinuing its ‘Linux on DeX’ program in Android 10. With the functionality, users were able to run a full Linux desktop on top of Android.

“Thank you for supporting Linux on DeX Beta. The development of Linux on DeX was all thanks to customer interest and valuable feedback. Unfortunately, we are announcing the end of our beta program, and will no longer provide support on future OS and device releases,” Samsung wrote in a statement obtained by 9to5 Google.

The full details are available here.