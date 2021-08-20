Twilio launched its Developer Toolkit which enables companies to use the building blocks that are needed to connect and route trusted, secure, first-party data wherever their teams need it.

It provides developers with streamlined data collection so that they can save time setting up analytics infrastructure and improve the performance of their apps and websites by using the most performant data sources.

New additions to the toolkit include Analytics.js 2.0, batching for Analytics.js 2.0, Swift and Kotlin libraries, destination actions, and multi-instance destinations.

Additional details on the new toolkit are available here.

New Jupyter Notebooks improvements in Azure DevOps

Microsoft announced an enhanced Jupyter experience with Azure DevOps, which allows users to render their .ipynb notebook files directly in Azure DevOps now with an improved viewing experience.

The Jupyter team also added new features to enhance Jupyter Notebook support including Notebook Exports and Function Definition Viewers.

Also launched is a function definition viewer that allows users to view documentation of a class or method by hovering over it.

Additional details are available here.

JetBrains releases EduTools Plugin 2021.8

JetBrains Plugin 2021.8 comes with new improvements for the Codeforces integration, support for Android course creation, and many enhancements and big fixes.

Starting from EduTools 2021.8, course creators can specify the required plugins for a given course and it is also now possible to create Android courses right inside the IDE.

JetBrains also announced the 2021.2 versions of PyCharm Edu and IntelliJ IDEA Edu, which include the latest fixes for PyСharm and IntelliJ IDEA, as well as the latest EduTools plugin updates.

Additional details are available here.