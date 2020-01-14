Visa announced it will acquire Plaid, a technology layer for financial services that enables connections with users’ bank accounts, for $5.3 billion.

“Consumers now rely on fintech services in so many ways: to pay their bills, to send money to friends, to grow their savings, to manage their student loans, and to create budgets they rely on to reach their goals,” Plaid wrote in a post. “Joining forces with Visa, a brand that is trusted by billions of consumers, and financial institutions in over 200 countries and territories, represents an incredible opportunity to continue to scale our products. We’ll be able to lean on their brand, resources, and international footprint to benefit our customers, our partners, and the markets we serve.”

The company said that it plans to continue and enhance its product offerings and expand to new geographies to accelerate fintech.

“We are extremely excited about our acquisition of Plaid and how it enhances the growth trajectory of our business,” said Al Kelly, CEO and chairman of Visa. “Plaid is a leader in the fast growing fintech world with best-in-class capabilities and talent. The acquisition, combined with our many fintech efforts already underway, will position Visa to deliver even more value for developers, financial institutions and consumers.”

Git 2.25 released

Git 2.25 was released with feature and bug fixes from over 84 contributors. This includes partial clone support and sparse checkouts.

PartialAdvanced Settings cloning must be able to tell the server that it wants only some objects from a repository and it must also be able to tolerate local repositories, which lack a complete set of objects.

Sparse checkouts are a list of file path patterns that Git should attempt to populate in the working copy when checking out the contents of a repository.

Salesforce announces new Commerce developer capabilities

Salesforce announced new features to help users build premium commerce experiences with enhanced scale, flexibility and speed.

It includes commerce templates that provide merchandisers with a reference architecture and declarative builders as well asAPI-first headless commerce services and developer tools.

Additionally, the new Commerce Cloud Developer Center serves as a new API community to build headless commerce experience, Commerce Cloud Einstein AI Dashboard helps ecommerce teams with analytics and reporting capabilities, and Salesforce Order management now unlocks omni-channel.

The full details are available here.

OpenWrt 19.07.0 stable release

OpenWrt is a Linux operating system that enables users to install firmware on a home router or Linux-based software. With this release, the OpenWrt project brings all supported targets back to a single common kernel version and refines and broadens existing device support.

This release provides initial support for the new ‘ath79 target’, the future device tree based successor of the popular ‘ar71xx target.’

WPA3 is also supported, however, it’s not enabled by default and requires installing packages to run WPA3 as an access point.

The full details are available here.

IBM announces it is joining the LOT Network to protect against patent assertion entities

IBM joined the LOT Network, a non-profit community of companies that are committed to protecting against the action of Patent Assertion Entities.

The addition of IBM builds on LOT’s mission by adding over 80,000 additional patents and patent applications.

“IBM has a strong track record of patenting innovation, and a sophisticated IP business. By joining LOT Network, they are providing a way for companies to mitigate risk from PAEs, in direct alignment with the mission of LOT, strengthening our collective ability to mitigate patent abuse,” said Ken Seddon, the CEO of Lot Network.

Nintex releases new robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities

Nintex Central is a RPA solution designed to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. It will include a web-based interface, enterprise-grade encryption, and role-based access controls. According to the company, the solution will also help users orchestrate, administer and secure RPA bots.

“Nintex RPA Central provides a one-stop location for securely administering your RPA bots, task assignments and users,” said Nintex chief product officer Neal Gottsacker. “Nintex’s process platform and RPA capabilities make it fast, easy, and cost-effective for every organization to successfully manage, automate, and optimize enterprise-wide business processes.”