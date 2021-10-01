The open-source project of this week is Fig, which adds VSCode-style autocomplete to one’s existing terminal.

The project pops up subcommands, options, and contextually relevant arguments and works with iTerm, the native MacOS Terminal app; Hyper; and the integrated terminal in VSCode.

Completion specs are defined in a declarative schema that specifies ‘subcommands,’ ‘options’ and ‘arguments.’ Suggestions are generated from information in the spec or can be generated dynamically by running shell commands or reading local files.

Fig’s completions are all open source and powered by contributions from the community. It supports completion specs for public CLI tools, and now supports building completions for a team’s internal CLI.

Fig is currently still in beta, but developers can get early access here.