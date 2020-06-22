Datadog announced support for Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) for AWS Lambda.

Through the new integration, developers will have visibility across the serverless components that power their business and will be able to troubleshoot potential issues quickly.

“As our shared customers can take advantage of the new persistent file system functionality to enable new application patterns, they will do so with support in their preferred monitoring tool,” said Ajay Nair, the director of product management of AWS Lambda at Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Copado raises $26 million for its native DevOps platform

Copado raised $26 million to accelerate the delivery of digital transformation, bringing its total to $47 million.

The company said it will use the new funding to expand global distribution and accelerate product innovation, including its new DevOps analytics platform, DevOps 360, according to a blog post.

“Using DevOps to deliver high-quality software releases with speed and trust is more critical than ever as companies adjust to a COVID world,” said Nikitas Koutoupes, managing director at Insight Partners and Copado board member. “By bringing those tools to Salesforce, Copado is fast becoming a must-have technology for any company looking to meet the demands of accelerated digital transformation.”

Google internships and open source

Google announced that it’s moving its summer internships online. Many technical internships will focus on open-source projects.

“Open source is a model that makes a product’s underlying code available for anyone to work on, so even though interns didn’t have access to certain technical resources in a Google office, they could still contribute to meaningful projects,” Google wrote in a blog post.

In addition to contributing to Google-created projects like TensorFlow, Kubernetes, Istio, Chromium, Apache Beam, and OSS-Fuzz, the interns will tackle projects to support COVID-19 response efforts, including integrating COVID-19 data into the Data Commons and contributing to the Covid Severity project.

Apache weekly update

Last week the Apache Software Foundation released Apache Libcloud 3.1.0, a Python library for interacting with many of the popular cloud service providers using a unified API, as well as updates to many other projects.

In the server space, Apache HttpComponents Client 5.0.1 GA and Apache Traffic Control 4.1.0 was released. Additional details on all of the recent releases are available here.