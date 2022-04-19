With the release of TIBCO WebFOCUS 9.0.0, the company announced stronger data access, AI/ML capabilities, and developer tools.

“Valuable data and AI/ML algorithms flow through absolutely every corner of an organization. The use of visual discovery and improved data management enables users and developers to turn that raw data into truly meaningful insights,” said Mark Palmer, the senior vice president of engineering at TIBCO. “This game-changing release of TIBCO WebFOCUS supports a containerized, cloud-native deployment, which includes dynamic auto-scaling to drive overall infrastructure and cloud costs down, allowing customers to pay only for what they use.”

One new feature, TIBCO WebFOCUS Container Edition provides users with a scalable, microservices-based platform for container-based deployments. It offers on-demand compute and parallel processing with which customers can scale their environments and run multiple tasks concurrently.

Also with the addition of Hub, users can access content and data across any device through a workspace and applications directory to simplify data access. The Hub can visualize recent and important data contained in a personalized home screen for faster access.

Key enhancements to TIBCO WebFOCUS Designer capabilities now include the streamlined ability to create, manage, and stage datasets when authoring content.

Additional details on the new release are available here.