The Linux-focused security company TuxCare is attempting to alleviate issues caused by .NET 6.0 end of life — which happened in November — by offering its Endless Lifecycle Support for .NET solution.

Available for both Windows and Linux, the new offering will enable development teams to keep working with .NET 6.0 in a secure and stable way. It supports .NET components such as .NET Installer, ASP.NET Core Runtime, .NET Runtime, .NET SDK, and WPF and Windows Forms.

Beyond continuing to provide security fixes for .NET 6.0, TuxCare’s new offering also helps development teams avoid code refactoring, maintain stability, and avoid rushed decisions around end of life software.

Endless Lifecycle Support for .NET comes with 14-day SLAs for security fixes and also provides detailed SBOMs for every library.

“Bringing our open source security expertise into .NET for both Windows and Linux, ELS for .NET 6.0 illustrates our long-term commitment to enabling the use of legacy systems in a secure and compliant manner years past their end of support,” said Michael Canavan, chief revenue officer at TuxCare. Other technologies that TuxCare provides end of life support for include Python, PH, Java, Spring, and a variety of Linux distributions.

More information about Endless Lifecycle Support for .NET is available here.