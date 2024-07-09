Userware, the company behind OpenSilver, an open-source .NET UI framework, have announced the release of OpenSilver 3.0. The update introduces an AI-based UI editor (still in preview), a drag-and-drop UI designer, and an online XAML designer.

The new AI-powered UI editor will allow developers to create applications or make changes to specific UI elements using text prompts. Developers can also feed the AI images or mockups along with their prompts.

“Our goal with OpenSilver 3.0 is to empower developers with tools that enhance their productivity and creativity,” said Giovanni Albani, CEO of Userware. “Creating beautiful, functional user interfaces shouldn’t be a tedious process. With our AI-powered UI designer, developers of all backgrounds can easily create stunning UIs. They can focus on their passion for building and crafting software while leaving the repetitive tasks and technical details to the AI.”

Another update in this release is a new drag-and-drop UI Designer includes over 100 controls that can be used to create .NET apps and websites.

OpenSilver 3.0 also introduces an Online XAML Designer that allows developers to create apps directly within a web browser and then transfer them to Visual Studio for further development.

And finally, this release also adds support for VS Code, enabling developers to utilize Windows, Mac, or Linux to build their apps with. “Developers shouldn’t have to struggle with multiple codebases to reach different platforms,” said Albani. “OpenSilver 3.0 enables them to build for all major platforms. They can target the web, desktop, mobile, and soon even VR headsets, all from a single codebase.”

In addition to these announcements, the team also revealed what’s on the roadmap for future releases: .NET MAUI support, Blazor components, and the ability to add interactive 3D elements to OpenSilver apps.

“The release of OpenSilver 3.0 marks a significant milestone, but it’s just the beginning. We’ve been dedicated to this project for over a decade and remain committed to continuous innovation,” said Albani. “Our future updates will further enhance the capabilities of our platform, bringing even more advanced features to developers.”

